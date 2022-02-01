OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team completed their statement weekend on Saturday, cruising past SUNY New Paltz, 82-53.
The Lakers (18-1, 12-0 SUNYAC) have won 15 straight games, with the victory coming on the heels of a 28-point win over SUNY Oneonta on Friday. Head coach Jason Leone said the team “had one of our better weekends on the season.”
“This weekend was about getting back to our identity on the defensive
end,” said Leone. “I think that really jump-started the results of what happened.”
On Saturday, New Paltz started the game strong, opening up a 6-2 lead in the early minutes. The Lakers pushed back a bit, and a basket from Rylan Blondo gave the Hawks an 8-6 lead with just over 15 minutes remaining.
Then the Lakers flipped a switch. A bucket from Jamal Achille kicked off a 22-2 run, with the Lakers holding New Paltz to just one basket across a span of nearly 10 minutes.
Leone noted the Hawks have a tough scheme to guard, saying New Paltz “hurt” the Lakers early on offensively.
“I think we kind of settled in and figured out individually how those guys got their shot off, and our guys adjusted well,” Leone said. “And our length, I think, bothered them.”
The run gave the Lakers a 28-10 lead, and they never looked back from there. Devin Green hit three shots from outside the arc in the opening half, including a four-point play in the final minute.
Brendan Mulson added six points in the final minutes, including a buzzer-beating tip-in to give the Lakers a 46-19 lead at halftime.
Oswego State utilized a press at times, which Leone said is an attempt to “wear the other team down.”
“We don’t have a guy that’s averaging 30 minutes,” said Leone. “So we’re able to shuttle guys in and out, and not lose much in terms of talent. When you have a group like that, that allows you to kind of do some out-of-the-ordinary things like pressing from time to time.”
With a 27-point lead, the Lakers didn’t let up in the second half. A pair of baskets from Achille and another three from Green stretched the lead to 57-24 with just under 15 minutes to go.
The lead kept growing, with seven points from Christian Simmons and a 3-pointer from Kaleb Cook making it 70-32 with just over 10 minutes remaining. From there, Leone was able to go
deep into the bench, something he said is “valuable.”
“We’ve got a lot of guys on our team,” said Leone. “Every extra minute that I can get some of these freshmen into the game and get game experience is a valuable thing for our program.”
For the second straight day, all 21 Lakers saw the floor before the end of the game. Chris Toscano and Luke Van Slyke added four points, and Eric Londis scored in the final minutes before Oswego State wrapped up a convincing 82-53 win.
Devin Green led the Lakers with 13 points in the victory. Christian Simmons and Kaleb Cook each added 11, while Brendan Mulson had eight points and six rebounds.
Jamal Achille added eight points and four rebounds, with Julien Crittendon recording seven points, five rebounds, and five assists for the Lakers. Rylan Blondo led New Paltz with 10 points. Lucas Seyoum added nine, while Sean St. Lucia had five points in the loss.
New Paltz (11-7, 8-4 SUNYAC) will play at Buffalo State on Friday, while the Lakers (18-1, 12-0 SUNYAC) host SUNY Cortland at 7 p.m. Friday.
Leone said the weekend was “very encouraging” for the Lakers, mentioning it “was nice, this weekend, overall, just to see us get back to our core values and our identity of locking in a little bit better defensively.”
“I was happy, they were really, really dialed in and connected this weekend,”
Leone said. “I think that’s a big part of playing well.”
Leone still acknowledged that the team has “more work to do,” with six SUNYAC games remaining before the conference tournament.
“You break down the season in different segments,” said Leone. “Every day our message changes based on what our next milestone is within that season. ... With our guys, we’ve really impressed upon them how important it is to keep their foot on the gas for these last three weeks, so we can set ourselves up for positioning within the conference tournament.”
