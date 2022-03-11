MARIETTA, Ohio — Entering today, only 16 teams remain in the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament. One of those teams is the Oswego State Lakers, who advanced to the Sweet 16 with wins over Hood College, 82-73, and Keene State, 84-63.
To be one of the final 16 teams standing is no easy task, something Oswego State head coach Jason Leone acknowledged earlier in the week.
“We feel very, very fortunate to be moving forward here,” Leone said. “It’s a special thing for our program.”
However, advancing further into the tournament is an even tougher task. The Lakers’ Sweet 16 draw sees them square off against the No. 2 team nationally, Marietta College (27-2), at 7 p.m. today.
Despite the schools being located roughly seven and a half hours apart, the Pioneers are a relatively familiar foe for Leone.
“Well, though we haven’t played Marietta this year, we’ve kind of ran in the same circle with them a lot in the last six years,” said Leone. “The first year we qualified for the Sweet 16, we actually won the pod down in their gym. … We played them in the Sweet 16 out at Augustana, in a neutral site game the last time we were in the Sweet 16.”
The Lakers earned their first Sweet 16 appearance under Leone in 2016 at Ban Johnson Arena, Marietta’s home court. The two teams did not play, however, with the Pioneers falling to Gwynedd Mercy University in the opening round. Oswego State beat Delaware Valley University and Gwynedd Mercy to advance to that year’s Sweet 16.
The most recent Sweet 16 appearance for Leone and the Lakers was in 2019, resulting in a 78-61 loss to Marietta. Three current Lakers (Julien Crittendon, Louis Fedullo, Hunter Cole) played in the 2019 matchup.
“They’re a very, very unique offensive team in that they play with a tremendous amount of freedom and confidence,” said Leone. “Their guards are big and strong, they really can shoot the ball well from the arc. Their bigs really play good roles. They screen the ball, they screen off the ball, and they really get to the offensive glass well.”
The Lakers’ head coach emphasized the strength of the Pioneers, saying, “one through five, they’re always very physical.”
“They’re very good at setting the terms of the game early in games,” Leone said. “They make sure the game is played the way that they want it played. That’s fast-paced, you’ve got to be able to score with them.”
Marietta enters today’s game averaging 84.7 points per game, the 20th-highest average in Division III. The Pioneers are loaded with shooters, with the team’s 37.6% mark from 3-point range ranking 19th in the country.
Senior guard Jason Ellis has led the way for Marietta this season, averaging 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Ellis shoots 41.2% from beyond the arc, combining with Lukas Isaly (15.3 points, 42% 3-point shooter) and Mason Lydic (10.8 points, 43%) to create a three-headed deep threat.
Oswego State (27-2) has averaged 81.1 points per game this season, allowing just 60.0 points per game defensively (tied for fourth in Division III).
The Lakers have been on the road since the start of the tournament, with the team’s first and second-round games being hosted by Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. Oswego State has not yet played a “true” road game in the tournament, however, with Swarthmore being eliminated by Keene State in the opening round.
That changes today, with the Lakers’ Sweet 16 matchup hosted at Ban Johnson Arena. Leone noted the raucous environment at Marietta’s home court makes the Pioneers “a really tough out.”
“Their venue where they play is one of the truly unique and great game-day experiences at our level,” said Leone. “There’ll be a sellout crowd there Friday, 3,000 people. It’s a great game-day experience.”
While Leone acknowledged it will be a “unique and special” environment, he said his team will need to remain levelheaded entering tonight’s contest.
“All that plays into it,” Leone said. “We’re going to have to have great fortitude and poise playing in this environment in order to play well.”
As the Lakers went through practice during the week, Leone said he was trying to “keep it simple” entering today’s Sweet 16 matchup.
“We’ve got to try to keep their minds focused on what they need to do,” said Leone. “It’s really hard to do, because by nature it’s going to be a big deal. It’s different. We’ve got to try to keep them grounded and simplistic in their approach. I think the more things that you add at this time of year, I think pressure can build and they can feel overwhelmed.
“As a coach, my thing is, let’s keep it simple, let’s make sure they have a smile on their face when they’re coming to work every day, and let’s keep them focused on their daily routine academically, and that type of thing. I think that gives us the best chance to win.”
