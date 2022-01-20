OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team has established itself as the team to beat in the SUNYAC, taking sole possession of first place in the conference with a dominant 88-63 win over SUNY Geneseo on Tuesday.
It was the 11th consecutive win for the Lakers, who moved to 8-0 in SUNYAC play. Oswego State head coach Jason Leone said the team is beginning to find its groove on offense.
“We’re starting to play with a lot of confidence,” said Oswego State head coach Jason Leone. “This is a group that’s really fun to coach.”
Geneseo entered the game as the only other unbeaten team in the SUNYAC, but the Lakers were in control nearly the entire night. A 3-pointer from Devin Green gave Oswego a 9-7 advantage with just over 16 minutes remaining, and the Lakers never surrendered the lead again.
Oswego played suffocating defense in the opening half, holding the Knights to just 6 of 24 shooting in the first 20 minutes. The Lakers, on the other hand, flew up and down the court to get to the basket with ease, with Leone emphasizing scoring in transition.
“Transition offense is always easier when you have multiple guys that can bring the ball up the court,” said Leone. “We have five guards that can all bring it, and then some of our forwards can bring it up too. It’s really easy (for the rebounder) when the other four guys are sprinting ahead and nobody’s waiting to get an outlet pass.”
The Knights hung around for much of the first half, but a 13-4 run for the Lakers, backed by a string of buckets from Julien Crittendon and another Green three, sent them into the half with a 38-22 lead.
In the second half, the game sped up considerably, with both teams starting to get hot from the field.
Senior forward Matt Gannon and the Geneseo offense opened up the half with a run, using quality perimeter shooting to help trim the lead to as little as eight points with just under 13 minutes remaining.
After a three from Tim Giblin cut the Knights’ deficit to 52-44, Oswego senior forward Brendan Mulson responded with one of his own, making a nice read to get open from behind the arc.
Leone said the play was designed to send Mulson into the paint, but his defender “tried to cheat that screen and jump all the way over to the block.” Mulson instead drifted behind the arc for an open 3-pointer.
“Truthfully, I wasn’t thrilled that he made that read, because after we were going bad, I wanted him with his big, physical body to get something going near the basket,” Leone said.
Naturally, Mulson made the exact same read on the following possession, sinking another three. The second make kept the lead at double digits, and the Lakers kept pouring on the perimeter shooting from there.
Oswego State made 13 3-pointers in total, with 11 of them coming in the second half. Leone said the shooting came as a natural reaction to Geneseo’s defensive strategy.
“Any time our guys drove it, they were collapsing two or three guys to the ball,” said Leone. “As a coach, you’re like, ‘Alright, I don’t want to shoot 33 threes in a game, but those are the shots that are available.’”
Leone also mentioned that the Knights “collapsing” to the ball on defense opened up the offensive glass for the Lakers, who pulled down 14 offensive rebounds in the win.
“If they’re going to help and collapse like that, it’s harder to also get back and block out your guy,” Leone said. “We got 14 offensive rebounds on 29 missed shots, so we rebounded almost half our misses.”
With just under 10 minutes remaining, freshman guard Ahkee Anderson hit a three to stretch the lead to 15. Kaleb Cook followed that up with a three on the next possession, before Crittendon hit a three the next time down the floor, quickly stretching a 12-point advantage into a 21-point lead with less than 7 minutes left.
The Knights were never able to make another push, as Oswego cruised to the finish, wrapping up an 88-63 win.
The Lakers’ remarkable depth again came into play in the win, with four players in double figures, and three more adding at least eight points. 18 different players saw the court in the game for Oswego State.
“The nice thing about (the depth) is you can see, especially in the second half of games, how much more fresh we are than the opponents,” said Leone.
Crittendon led the Lakers with 18 points in the win. Devin Green added 16, as both players hit four 3-pointers each. Mulson had 11 points and four rebounds, while freshman guard Ahkee Anderson recorded 10 points and six assists. Jeremiah Sparks added eight points and six rebounds, while Jamal Achille had eight points and four rebounds for Oswego State.
The Lakers, 14-1 overall and 8-0 in the SUNYAC, continue their conference schedule Saturday at SUNY Cortland. The team also received some national attention prior to the contest, coming in at No. 25 in the latest Division III men’s basketball national rankings on Monday.
Despite the fanfare, Leone said the team is “uber-focused” on what’s in front of them.
“I think this is the team I’d want to coach when it comes to that,” Leone said. “Their enthusiasm is what I’ve been impressed with. … The bigger the stakes you give these guys, and the bigger the challenge, they seem to really enjoy that.”
