OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team cruised through its league schedule this year, finishing 17-1 in regular season SUNYAC contests. The Lakers finished first in the conference, earning both the right to host the tournament on their home court as well as a bye to the semifinal round.
But in order for the Lakers to reach Saturday’s conference championship, they will first need to beat SUNY New Paltz, the only team in the conference to defeat Oswego State this season, at 7:30 p.m. today in the SUNYAC semifinals.
“I think they’re the one team that has been able to combat our physicality,” Oswego State head coach Jason Leone said of New Paltz during a Wednesday press conference. “When we went down there, they really did a nice job with their interior defense.”
The Hawks beat the Lakers, 64-63, at home on Feb. 11. Oswego State won the first meeting, 82-53, at Max Ziel Gymnasium on Jan. 29.
“Where they hurt us down there was they got a bigger portion of the 50/50 balls,” Leone said of the February loss. “We didn’t execute some things from a technique perspective with our switches. We got in a tight game, we had our opportunities to win, and they made more plays than we did.”
Senior guard Julien Crittendon said New Paltz being the only SUNYAC team to take down the Lakers will give the home team “an edge” entering the contest.
“I think we’re going to find it to be a very competitive and difficult game,” said Crittendon. “They beat us last time, so we’re coming with an edge, and I think that competitive edge will definitely help us in playing that game.”
The Hawks, the No. 4 seed in the SUNYAC, beat SUNY Cortland 84-81 in the first round on Tuesday to advance.
Defensively, Leone emphasized one-on-one, on-ball defense as major factors in the semifinal matchup, saying New Paltz “took us off the dribble” in the Feb. 11 game.
“Quite frankly, they just took us to the basket the first time,” said Leone. “And then when they didn’t do that, we didn’t execute switches, and they hurt us down low. It was a multitude of errors. Our effort level was good, our execution was poor.”
Oswego State, at 23-2 overall, is the No. 1 team in Region 3 according to the latest NCAA regional rankings, and the No. 17 team in the country according to the latest d3hoops.com Top 25 national poll. However, Leone is ensuring that his team won’t leave anything up to chance when it comes to a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
“The way the regional rankings are set right now, which we’ll talk about with the team today, is a paper-thin margin with the top five teams,” said Leone. “If we don’t take care of business this weekend, the next time we lose could be the end of our season.”
The Lakers’ head coach has also emphasized the fact that “anything can happen on any given day,” citing the regular season meetings with the Hawks as an example of exactly that.
“We played them the first time here, we won by a lopsided margin. We went down there, and they played without their best player and beat us. It’s college basketball,” Leone said.
New Paltz’ leading scorer, Rylan Blondo, played just five minutes and did not score in the Hawks’ Feb. 11 win over Oswego State. The dynamic guard will be ready to go in today’s contest, however, coming off a 25-point, nine-rebound performance in the team’s first round win over Cortland Tuesday.
Leone said it will be important for the Lakers to play “loose” heading into Friday’s game, saying that the team wants to “keep things simple from a mental standpoint.”
“We go through a game plan, we usually give the guys three to five things that we need to focus on,” said Leone. “Do those things to the best of your ability, don’t focus on the result portion of things, try to win as many possessions as you can focusing on these three to five things that are keys to the game, and then let’s see where the chips fall at the end of the game.”
The Lakers’ head coach also said at a certain point, “your enthusiasm and your adrenaline take over.”
“As a coach... it’s very difficult and it’s probably a poor approach to try and choreograph and coach every single part of this,” Leone said. “At some point, you have to relinquish control and the players have to go play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.