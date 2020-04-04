OSWEGO — Junior Max Novick of the Oswego State men’s hockey team has been named a third-team All-American by the American Hockey Coaches Association.
The defenseman helped lead the Lakers to a 16-10-1 record this season, including a 12-3-1 record in the SUNY Athletic Conference.
Novick was tied for fourth on the Lakers in scoring with six goals and 18 assists. He was second on the team with a plus-20 on-ice rating behind fellow defenseman Carter Allen. Oswego State ranked inside the top 20 nationally for scoring defense at 2.41 goals allowed per contest.
Inside the SUNYAC, Novick’s on-ice rating was sixth while he was in the top 15 for points. He earned first-team all-conference honors for the second straight season. As a freshman, he earned third-team honors.
This is the second All-America award for Novick as he was named to the third team a season ago as a sophomore.
This is the 32nd All-America honor for the men’s hockey team. Novick joins Mike Snell and Don Patrick as the only players to receive the award twice.
