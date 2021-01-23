OSWEGO — Georgia Traynor, a 2015 graduate of SUNY Oswego, has been named to the SUNY Athletic Conference All-Decade Team for women’s soccer.
Traynor played for Oswego State from 2011 to 2014 as a defender and midfielder.
The Tomkins Cove native played in 63 of a possible 68 games during her career, starting in all 63 games. She earned region and conference recognition in each of her last two years, both at different positions.
As a junior, the ECAC named her a second team All-Upstate performer as a defender following her first-team All-SUNYAC recognition.
In her senior season, Traynor again earned ECAC second-team All-Upstate and first-team All-SUNYAC, this time as a midfielder.
Traynor was named Oswego State’s 2015 Outstanding Female Senior Athlete at the annual All-Athlete Banquet.
The Lakers’ women’s soccer program had a 34-31-3 record in her four seasons and made a trip to the SUNYAC Tournament in 2013, their first since the 2002 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.