ROCHESTER — The Empire 8 Conference has announced its 2019-20 men’s golf all-conference awards and Oswego State senior Erik Schleicher was named to the first team.
Schleicher was just a shot back from the lead after the two-day portion of the fall Empire 8 Championship. He used six birdies to card an opening round of 71 as the only golfer under par after the first day of action. His two-day total was a shot better than his performance from the fall 2018 Empire 8 tournament.
Fellow senior Daniel Mort was awarded a spot on the Sportsman of the Year Squad from the Lakers.
The awards were based on results from the 2019-2020 Empire 8 Championship, which spans the course of the fall and spring semesters. The fall portion of the championship took place on Oct. 5-6, while the spring rounds were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No team champion was named for the 2019-20 season.
