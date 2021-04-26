SYRACUSE — The Oswego State men’s golf team finished third out of six teams at the 2021 Empire 8 Championships, which wrapped up Sunday at Timber Banks Golf Club in Syracuse.
Junior Ryan Fecco earned all-conference honors for his second-place finish in the 34-golfer field.
Fecco shot a 5-over-par 77 on Sunday to finish two strokes back of the conference champion during the two-day competition.
Senior Nathan Aldous shaved four strokes off his round from Saturday, carding an 81 on Sunday to move up two spots to 11th, just missing all-conference honors.
Oswego native Christopher Sugar shot an 86 on Sunday, one shot better than his Saturday round.
Joe Marszalek and Joseph Pacheco III were in a tie for 23rd with Oliver Wolland right behind them in 25th.
The Lakers play Tuesday at the Elmira College Invitational.
