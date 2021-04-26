OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s lacrosse team concluded its season Sunday with a 20-3 loss to 16th-ranked Geneseo at Laker Turf Stadium.
Freshman Isabella Lembo led the Lakers (4-5) with a pair of goals, and Shae McConnell scored one goal.
Prior to the contest, the team recognized seniors Kamryn Sherman and Lynsey Roth for their contributions to the program.
Jacqui Thorsen led Geneseo with four goals. Emma Gaenzie and Hannah Marafioti notched three goals each for the Knights (6-2).
It was all Geneseo in the first half as the Knights’ defense corralled the Laker offense to the tune of a 16-4 shots-on-goal advantage.
The visitors ran out to a 13-0 halftime lead.
After a goal by Geneseo to start the second half, Lembo tried to grab momentum back with two goals.
Fellow freshman McConnell added a third tally a few minutes later for the Lakers, but Geneseo clamped down from there.
