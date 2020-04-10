CORTLAND — Diving coach Kevin Morgan of the Oswego State men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs has been named the Co-Diving Coach of the Year by the SUNY Athletic Conference.
Under Morgan’s guidance, sophomore Cameron Ellis earned second-team all-conference honors from both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving boards at the SUNYAC Championships.
Ellis’ scores earned him a trip to the NCAA Regional Diving Meet at Ithaca College, where he punched his ticket to the NCAA Division III Championships.
On the women’s side, senior Meghan Maquet earned a pair of top-10 finishes at the SUNYAC Championships and joined Ellis with a trip to the Regional Diving Meet.
Morgan is a SUNY Oswego alum and still holds the school records for both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving boards.
