OSWEGO — Oswego State sophomore Cameron Ellis has been named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) All-America Teams in both the 1-meter and 3-meter events.
Ellis becomes the first member of the swimming programs to earn the honor since diver Eric Messina in the 2010 season.
Ellis was a second-team all-conference selection from both boards at the conference championships this season. He followed that with a fourth-place finish from the 3-meter board at the NCAA Regional Diving Meet at Ithaca College to punch his ticket to the nationals.
In all, the swimming and diving program has produced 31 (17 men, 14 women) All-Americans. The Laker men’s swim team finished the season with a 7-2 record and a third-place finish at the SUNYAC Championships.
Ellis joins fellow Laker winter athletes Max Novick (hockey), Christian Gramuglia (wrestling), and Charlie Grygas (wrestling) in earning All-America honors.
