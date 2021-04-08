NEW PALTZ — With an offensive explosion, the Oswego State baseball team swept a doubleheader against host New Paltz on Tuesday.
The Lakers (3-1) won the opener 24-12 and took the nightcap 11-3.
In the first game, Paul Tammaro doubled, singled twice, and drove in three runs. Connor Stanton doubled, singled twice, and scored five runs. Frank Levanti had three hits and three RBIs, and Myles Felton crushed a three-run double and finished with four RBIs. Jacob Levine blasted a two-run homer.
Oswego High School graduate Sam Allen singled, walked, drove in a run, and scored twice for the Lakers.
Jake Terrill (1-0) earned the win with four innings of work. He allowed five runs.
In the second game, Levine doubled, tripled, and drove in four runs for Oswego State. Tammaro, Ryan Enos, Kyle Lauria, and Stanton had two hits apiece. Allen contributed a sacrifice fly.
Freshman Jai Sharma pitched a six-inning complete game for the win. He yielded three runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out eight.
