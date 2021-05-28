HARTFORD, Conn. — The Oswego State baseball team crushed Husson College 17-6 Thursday in the first game of the NCAA Division III Tournament’s Hartford Regional.
The Lakers (25-5) are scheduled to face Wheaton at 4:30 p.m. today in the next game of the six-team, double-elimination tournament. Wheaton edged Salve Regina 5-4 on Thursday.
For the Lakers on Thursday, Paul Tammaro and Brendon Frank slapped three hits each and Ryan Enos and Kyle Lauria had two hits each. Frank and Ryan Weiss each drove in three runs.
Jake Terrill worked seven innings to get the win. He allowed four runs on six hits.
Oswego State tallied five runs in the first inning, five more in the second, and three in the third to put the game on ice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.