OSWEGO — The Oswego State baseball team crushed visiting Fredonia 17-3 and 15-6 in a doubleheader on Saturday.
In the opener, the Lakers led 4-1 until busting the game wide open with a nine-run fourth inning.
Kyle Lauria had three hits and four RBIs, and Ryan Enos singled, doubled, and knocked in two runs to lead Oswego State’s 15-hit attack.
Kieran Finnegan pitched six innings, allowing a run on four hits, to earn the win.
In the nightcap, the Lakers pounded out 14 hits in another rout of the Blue Devils (0-6).
Enos doubled, singled three times, and drove in five runs. Jonathan Luppens and Lauria each homered and finished with three RBIs.
Mike DiSalvo was the winning pitcher, going five innings and allowing four runs on eight hits.
The Lakers (7-1) will play a twin bill Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. at Clarkson.
