FREDONIA — Julian Drew’s grand slam was a highlight as the Oswego State baseball team completed a doubleheader sweep over host Fredonia on Tuesday.
The Lakers (11-1) defeated Fredonia by scores of 8-5 and 10-5.
Fredonia dropped to 1-10 overall.
Here are recaps of both games.
GAME 1
Oswego State 8, Fredonia 5: Paul Tammaro, Myles Felton, and Dylan Frawley launched home runs to power the Lakers in the first game.
Tammaro finished with two hits and three RBIs. Oswego High School product Sam Allen contributed a double, a sacrifice fly, and a run scored.
Jai Sharma (2-0) pitched five shutout innings for the win.
The Lakers led 6-0 until the Blue Devils struck for five runs in the seventh thanks to three walks and three singles.
Frawley’s two-run homer in the eighth gave the Lakers insurance.
GAME 2
Oswego State 10, Fredonia 5: Tammaro went 3-for-3 and Drew blasted a grand slam during a five-run first inning as the Lakers completed the sweep.
Ronald Loomis, the second pitcher in the game for the Lakers, notched the win with three innings of one-run baseball.
The Lakers will play a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Thursday at the University of Rochester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.