BROCKPORT — Kieran Finnegan and Anthony Van Fossen combined pitch the Oswego State baseball team over Brockport 7-2 Saturday in the opening game of a twin bill at Brockport.
The Golden Eagles won the nightcap, 14-2.
Here are recaps of both games.
GAME 1
Oswego State 7, Brockport 2: Finnegan worked the first four innings and yielded just a run on two hits in the Lakers’ season-opening contest.
Van Fossen finished with five frames of one-run baseball. He gave up three hits and no walks while striking out five.
Offensively for the Lakers, Paul Tammaro, Ryan Enos, and Myles Felton each drilled two hits and drove in two runs.
Also getting hits for Oswego State were Ryan Weiss (double) and Dylan Frawley.
The Lakers notched three runs in the third inning. Brockport scratched for single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, but the Lakers sealed the outcome with two runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth.
In the Lakers’ third inning, Tammaro plated Brendon Frank with a single. Enos followed with an RBI double and scored on a double by Weiss.
A hit batter and a walk set the table for the Lakers in the eighth inning. Tammaro connected for a run-scoring single and Enos drove him in with another double.
Felton nailed a two-run double in the ninth to provide insurance runs.
GAME 2
Brockport 14, Oswego State 2: The Eagles belted out 15 hits to take the second game of the doubleheader.
Daniel Delgaizo went 4-for-4 with a double, and Ryan Mansell crushed a home run for the victors. Trevor McCarthy worked six innings for the win. He gave up two runs on six hits.
Freshman Jacob Levine blasted a solo homer for Oswego State. Also getting hits were Frank Levanti, Enos, Kyle Lauria, Connor Stanton, and Hunter Holliday.
Senior Ronald Loomis (0-1) took the loss for the Lakers. He gave up six runs on six hits in two innings.
The Lakers will play a doubleheader Tuesday at New Paltz starting at 1 p.m.
