OSWEGO — Senior Ryan Weiss hit a grand slam in game one and a two-run shot in the second matchup to lead the Oswego State baseball team to a pair of wins over visiting Rochester on Tuesday.
The Lakers (15-1) won the first game 23-7 and took the nightcap 9-4 and ran their winning streak to 14.
Rochester is 16-7.
Here are recaps of both games.
GAME 1
Oswego State 23, Rochester 7: Oswego State rushed out to a 5-0 lead after Weiss’ grand slam.
The Lakers had three other opportunities with the bases loaded prior to the sixth inning as the offense was putting runners aboard.
Freshman Jai Sharma pitched four innings while holding Rochester to just two runs.
GAME 2
Oswego State 9, Rochester 4: In the second game, the Lakers scored in each inning from the second to the sixth to defeat the Yellowjackets.
Weiss kicked things off with his two-run homer in the second inning.
Junior Kyle Lauria smacked a solo shot in the sixth.
Paul Tammaro, Brendon Frank, Lauria, and Hunter Holliday all had two hits to lead Oswego State.
Senior Jake Terrill (2-0) went six innings, allowing only four hits, for the win.
The Lakers host Fredonia in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.