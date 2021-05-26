OSWEGO — The Oswego State baseball team will begin play Thursday in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Lakers (24-5), seeded second in the Hartford Regional, will take on fifth-seeded Husson (22-7) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the six-team, double-elimination regional.
In Thursday’s other games, top-seeded Southern Maine will face sixth-seeded Johnson & Wales at 11 a.m., and third-seeded Wheaton will face fourth-seeded Salve Regina at 6 p.m.
If the Lakers win their game on Thursday, they would play Friday at 6 p.m. against the winner of the Wheaton/Salve Regina game.
If the Lakers lose on Thursday, they would play Friday at 11 a.m. against the loser of the Southern Maine/Johnson & Wales game.
Play continues through Sunday at the Hartford Regional, hosted by Trinity College.
This marks the sixth season in a row that the Lakers have advanced to the NCAA Tournament. Oswego State reached the Division III World Series in 2017 and 2018.
There are 48 teams in the NCAA Tournament, with six teams in each of eight regionals. The eight regional winners will advance to the Division III World Series beginning June 4 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
