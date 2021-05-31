HARTFORD, Conn. — The Oswego State baseball team was ousted from the NCAA Division III Tournament’s Hartford Regional on Saturday with a 4-0 loss to Southern Maine.
That loss followed a 6-5 defeat at the hands of Wheaton College on Friday in the double-elimination event.
In Saturday’s contest, freshman Bryce Afthim scattered eight hits to post the shutout for Southern Maine. He won the pitching duel over the Lakers’ Anthony Van Fossen, who allowed nine hits in a complete-game performance.
The game was scoreless until Cam Seymour slugged a three-run homer in the fifth inning. Sam Troiano added a run-scoring single in the eighth for the Huskies, who improved to 33-10 with the victory.
Kyle Lauria went 3-for-3 for the Lakers, and Brendon Frank had two hits.
The Lakers had chances in the second, fourth and sixth innings with runners in scoring position, but could not capitalize.
Southern Maine was sound defensively, recording one pickoff and catching a pair of Lakers attempting to steal to stymie scoring opportunities in the early innings.
In the Oswego State eighth, Frank singled through the right side to lead off and following a groundout, senior Kyle Lauria drove a base hit up the middle. After a balk that moved runners to second and third, Afthim struck out a pair of Lakers to preserve the Southern Maine lead.
The Lakers concluded their season with a 25-7 overall mark.
Wheaton 6, Oswego State 5: The Lyons of Wheaton College used a late comeback Friday to hand Oswego State its first loss of the regional, 6-5.
Oswego State tallied two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth for a 4-0 lead.
The Lakers led 5-1 going into the bottom of the eighth inning. That’s when the Lyons scored three runs to pull to within 5-4.
In the home ninth, Wheaton plated the tying and winning runs on George Mulcahey’s two-run single. Mulcahey finished with three hits and three RBIs for the Lyons.
Ryan Weiss and Dylan Frawley each had two hits and two RBIs for the Lakers. Myles Felton tripled and scored two runs.
Kieran Finnegan was the starting pitcher for Oswego State. He worked seven innings and gave up four runs. Thomas Pecchia took the loss, allowing two runs in 1.1 innings.
In the ninth, Wheaton used a walk, an infield hit, and another walk to load the bases, setting the table for Mulcahey’s walk-off hit through the right side.
