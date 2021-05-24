OSWEGO — The Oswego State baseball team has received an at-large bid to play in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
After the Lakers (24-5) fell to Cortland in the best-of-three SUNY Athletic Conference title series, they needed to get one of the six at-large bids available in order to play in the NCAAs. That’s exactly what happened.
In the 48-team NCAA Division III Tournament, 42 conference champions received automatic bids.
The NCAAs will consist of eight regional sites, with six teams at each site. The teams will play in double-elimination fashion to determine a regional champion.
The eight regional winners will advance to the Division III World Series beginning June 4 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Oswego State was placed in the Hartford Regional, which will be hosted by Trinity College. The Lakers are the No. 2 seed in the regional.
Other teams in the Hartford Regional are top-seeded Southern Maine, third-seeded Wheaton (Massachusetts), fourth-seeded Salve Regina, fifth-seeded Husson, and sixth-seeded Johnson & Wales.
Regional play is slated for Thursday through Sunday.
