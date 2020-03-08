GLENSIDE, Pa. — The Oswego State baseball team fell to the Salve Regina Seahawks by a score of 10-7 on Saturday at Arcadia University.
Junior Kyle Lauria singled twice, doubled, and collected two RBIs for the Lakers (4-3).
Lukas Olsson slugged a home run, belted a double, and scored twice. Ryan Weiss had two hits and three RBIs, and Brendon Frank singled and scored twice.
Dylan Ketch blasted a home run and a double for Salve Regina (2-0).
The Seahawks plated three runs in the top of the first inning. In the fifth frame, with the score 4-1, Salve Regina scored three more to make it 7-1.
The Lakers answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, fueled by Lauria’s two-run double.
Each team got two runs in the seventh inning, leaving the score at 9-6. Each team added another run in the ninth.
Jake Terrill (2-2) gave up seven runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings for the Lakers.
The Lakers were scheduled to play a doubleheader Sunday against Arcadia.
