OSWEGO — The Oswego State baseball team swept two games from visiting Oneonta in Saturday’s SUNY Athletic Conference semifinals, earning a trip to the championship round starting at noon this Saturday at Cortland.
The Lakers (23-3) crushed Oneonta by scores of 8-2 and 11-4 in the semifinal matchup.
Cortland (25-5) advanced by taking two games from Brockport by scores of 11-4 and 3-1.
Here are recaps of Oswego State’s semifinal games.
GAME 1
Oswego State 8, Oneonta 2: Oneonta took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and stayed in front until the Lakers rallied for four runs in the seventh inning and four more in the eighth.
Hunter Holliday went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs to propel the Lakers. Myles Felton blasted a home run.
Kieran Finnegan worked eight innings to get the win, improving to 6-0 on the season. He allowed two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out seven.
Ronald Loomis pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.
Trailing 2-0 in the home seventh, Holliday doubled to drive in Ryan Weiss and Kyle Lauria to tied the score. Holliday and Felton each scored later in the frame for a 4-2 Oswego State advantage.
In the eighth, Oswego State scored two more when Holliday singled to bring in Weiss and freshman Jacob Levine. Felton homered to conclude the scoring.
GAME 2
Oswego State 11, Oneonta 4: A six-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning put the Lakers ahead to stay.
Lauria singled, doubled, and drove in four runs, and Brendon Frank homered, singled, and scored three times to lead the Lakers.
Senior Jake Terrill (3-0) pitched five innings for the win. He yielded two runs on five hits.
Trailing 2-1 going into the last of the fifth, the Lakers rallied. Frank Levanti singled in Felton with the tying run, and Lauria slugged a three-run triple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.