SYRACUSE — Oswego State’s Kyle Lauria has been named as the recipient of the 2020-2021 SUNY Athletic Conference Dr. Sam Molnar Award.
This award is nominated and voted on by the member institutions and is presented annually to a senior athlete with the best combination of academic and athletic ability with a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.30.
Lauria was named to the All-America teams for both the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) (third team) and D3Baseball.com (fourth team). He was a first-team all-conference player, and he earned a spot on the SUNYAC All-Tournament team.
Lauria led the SUNYAC with 44 RBIs and was second in runs (42), stolen bases (22), and triples (4). He had 47 hits and a .414 batting average.
He batted cleanup for the Lakers’ offense which ranked fourth nationally with 11.2 runs per contest. The Lakers finished the season with a 25-7 record, including 14-2 in conference action, and advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the sixth-straight time.
Lauria maintained a 3.88 GPA as a wellness management major and was named to the 2020-21 SUNYAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
This is the third time a Laker has won the award. The others were current men’s hockey assistant coach Jon Whitelaw (2012) and former wrestler Jonathan Buhner (1989).
This award is named after the late Dr. Sam Molnar, who was the director of athletics at Potsdam for more than 30 years. He also coached various sports during this period. He served as SUNYAC president during the 1962-63 and 1963-64 years.
