OSWEGO — Senior Ryan Enos of the Oswego State baseball team has been selected for the Donald Snygg Award for his achievements in athletics and in the classroom on the SUNY Oswego campus.
The Oriskany native was recognized with the award at the college’s annual honors convocation recently.
The Donald Snygg Award is presented to a male varsity athlete who has demonstrated athletic and academic success in at least two years of participation while having earned a minimum 3.3 cumulative grade-point average. This award is given in memory of Dr. Donald Snygg, who shared a great interest in and provided support to the Oswego State athletic department.
Enos carries a 4.0 grade-point average as a dual major in business administration and wellness management, with an additional minor in athletic coaching. He was the 2019 SUNYAC Scholar Athlete of the Year and is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American.
On the diamond, the second baseman was a first-team all-conference performer in 2019, SUNYAC Tournament MVP, and NCAA New England Regional MVP in 2018 as a freshman.
Oswego State has gone 82-31 in his time with the Lakers, with two SUNYAC championships and one appearance in the NCAA Division III World Series. Enos has a career .346 batting average with 149 hits, 137 runs, 99 runs batted in and a .456 on-base percentage.
The Lakers will return to action on Friday at Cortland in the best-of-three SUNYAC championship series. Oswego State is seeking its fourth-straight title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.