OSWEGO — Oswego State Athletics announced it will induct seven members into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.
The former student-athletes that will be inducted are David Locascio, Richard G. Kohler, Thomas Fitch, Bob Hagan, Kathryn Carbonaro Rozak, Maureen Kasperek and Brendan Edward Bryan McLaughlin.
Locascio, a 1963 graduate of Oswego State, was a member of the wrestling team. He was a two-time SUNYAC champion in the 177-pound weight class. He was the runner up in the 167-pound class in 1963. During his sophomore season, he finished with a 10-1 record. Also during that second year, he helped Oswego State finish third at the New York State Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships, the precursor to the SUNYAC. He propelled the Lakers to a second-place finish in the 1963 SUNYAC championships, falling 87-85 to SUNY Cortland.
Kohler is a posthumous inductee who graduated in 1966. He was a three-time SUNYAC Honorable Mention in men’s basketball. Despite being over 50 years since his graduation, his name still appears in numerous categories for top 10 lists in program history. He has the third-highest average in career rebounds (11.6) and is fifth in total rebounds (753) even though he didn’t play as a freshman. Kohler also holds the seventh-highest rebound total in a single season, and his single-season rebounding averages are still in the top 10. He also totaled 23 rebounds in back-to-back games, averaged a double-double in each of his three years with the Lakers. His 927 career points is 25th all-time.
Fitch, class of 1971, is the second wrestler of the 2021 Hall of Fame class. He is a three-time SUNYAC champion, winning in 1969, 1970 and 1971. He is the only wrestler at Oswego State to win the SUNYACs on three separate occassions. Fitch is a two-time NCAA College Division Championship qualifier and was a 1968 Army-West Point Plebe (Freshman) Tournament champion. It was an East Coast tournament for freshmen who were not allowed to compete on varsity at the time. During the 1970-1971 season, he led the Lakers to a 6-2 record.
Hagan is the first men’s hockey inductee of this year’s class. He is a member of the class of 1988 and a two-year member of the hockey team. The defenseman led the Lakers to the NCAA Tournament in both of his seasons, and earned New York Collegiate Hockey Association honors. He was also named to the SUNYAC Second Team in 1983 and the First Team in 1984. During the 1984 season, Hagan was also named to the ECAC West First Team and All-America Second Team. In his two seasons, he tallied 63 points in 66 games, with 13 goals and 50 assists. He was also named ECAC Defenseman of the Week twice during the 1982-1983 season.
Rozak, a 2005 graduate, was a four-time All-SUNYAC honoree for women’s lacrosse. She was an honorable mention during her first two seasons, followed by two years of First Team honors. During her freshman campaign, she was the SUNYAC Co-First Year Player of the Year and was the 2005 SUNYAC Player of the Year. Rozak holds a tie for the third-most goals in a single game (eight vs. Oneonta in 2002). She holds the seventh-most career points (187), fourth-most career goals (145) and is 11th in career assists (42).
Kasperek is also a four-time All-SUNYAC member, but for the women’s soccer team. A member of the class of 2006, she was an honorable mention as a freshman and made three appearances on the SUNYAC Second Team. She was the 2002 SUNYAC Rookie of the Year and made the 2005 NSCAA All-Northeast Region Second Team. Kasperek holds the record for all-time points (154), which is 28 more than the next closest Laker. She also has the most goals in program history (71) and is tied for sixth-most assists (12). Her other records include most points (58) and goals (27) in a single season, plus is tied for eighth-most points in a single game with seven (against SUNY Potsdam on Oct. 15, 2004).
McLaughlin, the second member of the 2021 class that is from the men’s hockey team, graduated in 2009. He played 107 games for the Lakers, recording more than 20 points in each of his four seasons. He currently ranks 19th for total points in program history (150), averaging more than one point per game (1.40) during his career. During the 2007 campaign, McLaughlin recorded 55 points on 24 goals and 31 assists, landing him on the All-America Second Team and All-SUNYAC First Team. He finished his career with 62 goals and 88 assists as a forward.
