OSWEGO — The Oswego State athletic teams recently wrapped up the busy holiday season, the fall semester and the month of December with a number of community service projects. The teams then got right back to work in January and February.
DECEMBER
The second annual Laker Hat/Coat/Mitten Drive ran for the week of Dec. 2-6. Five teams donated either new or gently used winter clothing this year. All items were then handed over to the Oswego City School District, where they were distributed to needy children.
On Dec. 3, the men’s hockey team held its annual Bowl For The Kids event, raising money and awareness for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Oswego County.
On Dec. 4, members of the field hockey team helped collect donations at the women’s hockey team’s home game against rival Cortland as part of the Hat/Coat/Mitten Drive.
The night of Dec. 8 was the date for the women’s hockey team’s own version of the Teddy Bear Toss. The team collected 85 stuffed animal toys. The game was also designated as the Girls Can Play Night.
The men’s hockey team rolled up their sleeves and helped load and unload donated toys and gifts for Catholic Charities of Oswego County on Dec. 9.
Meanwhile, the women’s basketball team finished up their donations of toys for the campus-wide Toy Drive that benefited the Oswego County Children’s Fund.
JANUARY
January saw only the winter sports teams in town, as classes for the spring semester didn't start until Jan. 27. Still, Laker squads stayed busy with their commitment to community service.
On Jan. 3, the men’s hockey team raffled off a signed stick and jersey and raised $500 for the Hockey Coaches Care organization.
A week later, the men’s hockey team hosted its annual First Responders Night, and the following night, they sponsored an Employee Appreciation Night.
On Jan. 16, the women’s hockey team hosted its annual Big/Little Sisters Bowling party, and a week later, the men’s hockey team took part in a leadership assembly at the Minetto Elementary School.
On Jan. 25, the men’s hockey team hosted its Minor Hockey Association Night. Then on Jan. 28, the women’s team hosted its annual Pride Night.
In mid-January, the athletic department received word that they had won another First Place NADIIIAA/Jostens Award for an “Array of Projects” during the 2018-2019 school year. This was the department’s 13th overall award in the past 11 years, and its eighth top award in as many years. In addition to another trophy, the college also received a first-place check for $750.
FEBRUARY
February saw a limited number of events and projects as teams either ramped up for the postseason or kicked off their spring semester seasons.
The women’s hockey team hosted its annual Pink the Rink Game on Feb. 1. The team accepted donations at the door, raffling off a pink jersey and raising $285 for the American Cancer Society.
The women’s hockey team also hosted its Employee Appreciation Night on Feb. 9. Later that same day, the men’s hockey team had its Pride Night. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night was postponed until Sunday due to bad weather.
FUTURE PROJECTS
With the college’s response to the coronavirus and the cancellation of the spring sports season, it is likely that there won’t be any more community service projects taken on this spring. Popular events including the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County, Yards for Yeardley, the For The Kids benefit, and Special Olympics competitions will all have to wait until next year.
