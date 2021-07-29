OSWEGO — Numerous Oswego State athletes and a few teams earned academic honors from numerous conferences or associations.
OVERALL
The SUNY Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll featured 148 student-athletes from Oswego State with a GPA of 3.3 or higher. The list included several local natives: Ben Geiger (Oswego, baseball), Chris Sugar (Oswego, golf), Mattie Wallace (Oswego, women’s tennis), Katie Fierro (Oswego, women’s lacrosse), Anthony Salerno (Fulton, men’s tennis), and Robert Salerno (Fulton, men’s tennis).
BASEBALL
Ryan Enos and Kyle Lauria, both seniors, were named to the College Sports Information Directors of American Academic All-America Teams. Enos was selected to the first team for the third straight time, and Lauria earned second team honors.
Enos is one of six members on the All-America teams with a 4.0 grade point average. He was also the SUNYAC Bob Wallace Co-Player of the Year, and first-team All SUNYAC. The Oriskany native also earned first team all-region for the American Baseball Coaches Association and D3Baseball.com.
Lauria was also on the first team for All-SUNYAC and All-Region teams.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Junior goaltender Delaney Kendrick was named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s Division III Academic Honor Roll. Kendrick transferred to Oswego State after a couple years at Wells College. She finished the season with a .310 save percentage in nine games played.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams appeared on the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association Scholar All-American teams for Division III.
The men’s team, with a cumulative GPA of 3.27, was one of three teams from the SUNYAC named to the CSCAA Scholar All-American team.
On the women’s side, the Lakers had a GPA of 3.48 and were one of four teams from the SUNYAC that earned the honor.
GOLF
Ryan Fecco and Sugar were named to the President’s List for the Empire 8 Conference for the 2021 Spring semester. The team had an overall GPA of 3.43.
