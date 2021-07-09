OSWEGO — The Oswego State athletic department has announced its new director of intercollegiate athletics.
Wendy McManus, who comes from Elmhurst College, will start in the position on Aug. 1. She replaces Sue Viscomi, who served in the position from 2013-2020.
For the last year, the college has utilized two interim athletic directors. Most recently, Dan Kane, who is the men’s soccer head coach, has been at the helm of Oswego State athletics.
“Wendy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in intercollegiate athletics that will further strengthen SUNY Oswego’s intercollegiate athletics program,” said Dr. Mary Toale, acting vice President for student affairs. “Her direct approach and commitment to the holistic development of student-athletes will contribute profoundly to our community.”
McManus was the director of athletics at Elmhurst. She has had some part in collegiate athletics, either at the administrative or coaching level, for more than 17 years. She started as the head volleyball coach and sports information director at the University of the Southwest in 2003.
“I look forward to playing a vital role in transforming students’ lives, mentoring coaches, and working with faculty, staff and administrators in alignment with SUNY Oswego’s mission and values,” McManus said.
