ATTLEBORO, Mass. — NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece will take advantage of a Saturday off this weekend to compete in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Steel Palace 150 at Oswego Speedway.
The 2013 Whelen Modified Tour champion will make his fourth tour start of the season behind the wheel of the No. 6, and will look to score his first top-10 finish of the year.
The Berlin, Connecticut, native will seek victory at Oswego’s oval for the second time. Preece was victorious in tour competition at Oswego in 2017, leading the final 33 laps of the race after passing Matt Hirschman.
Although Preece is a full-time competitor for JTG Daugherty Racing in the Cup Series, he has not become a stranger to the grassroots modified community. Preece has continued to be a regular competitor in the Modified ranks, competing with the Whelen Modified Tour and also running select open Modified events across the Northeast and in the South.
Preece has already been victorious in the SMART Modified Tour this season at South Boston Speedway in Virginia and has run well in other events in New England.
He will be joined by more than 20 competitors for a 150-lap contest at Oswego. Racers like current points leader Patrick Emerling, two-time series champion and most recent winner Justin Bosnignore, Ron Silk, Woody Pitkat, Max McLaughlin, Timmy Solomito, and Chase Dowling are expected.
Matt Hirschman will also return to competition looking to score his fourth career tour win. Hirschman dominated the 2018 race at Oswego, leading 139 laps en route to victory.
Saturday’s card at Oswego will also include a feature program for the Novelis Supermodifieds.
The grandstands open at 3 p.m., and heat racing is set to start at 5:15 p.m.
Advance tickets are available in general admission through JDVProductions.com. Tickets will also be sold at the track, if still available. Pit pass sales will also be open to the public.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for more details.
FULTON SPEEDWAY
This Saturday will be Family Autograph Night at Fulton Speedway, presented by Bowers & Company CPAs and Sheats and Bailey.
During intermission race fans of all ages will be able to go on the speedway to get up close to all the cars and meet their favorite drivers for photos, autographs, and giveaways.
Racing will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, and the first visit of the season for the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.
Pits open at 4 p.m. and the grandstands open at 5 p.m., with racing starting at 7 p.m.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for more information.
BREWERTON SPEEDWAY
On Friday at Brewerton Speedway, Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil presents the racing program.
The card will include features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Fleet Repairs Four-Cylinders.
The grandstands open at 5:30 p.m., with racing set to start at 7:30 p.m.
See www.brewertonspeedway.com for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.