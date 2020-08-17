OSWEGO — The final regular-season racing event on Oswego Speedway’s 2020 schedule has been canceled.
This Saturday, Aug. 22, had originally been slated as Track Championship Night at the speedway. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, it will not take place.
“Due to the extension of NYS Executive Order 202.32 concerning race tracks operating with fans, our Skip’s Fish Fry/CME Electrical Supply event scheduled for this Saturday, Aug, 22, has officially been canceled,” stated a post on the speedway’s Twitter account. “We will post another update with the status of Classic Weekend very soon. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”
After seeing the entire regular season wiped out by the coronavirus, Oswego Speedway officials are hoping that restrictions get lifted in time to hold the track’s signature event, Budweiser International Classic Weekend, set for Sept. 4-6.
Regularly scheduled “Fast Friday” test sessions will continue through Aug. 28. Interested teams may contact Paul at oswegospeedway@gmail.com to sign up.
Oswego Speedway is also scheduled to host NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week Oct. 7-11.
See www.oswegospeedway.com or the speedway’s Facebook page for updates and more information.
