OSWEGO — Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway is canceled.
Speedway officials announced the decision on Saturday.
Due to ongoing New York State COVID-19 restrictions, and the latest extension of executive order 202.32, Oswego Speedway management has decided to call off the 64th edition of Budweiser International Classic Weekend, a speedway press release stated.
Classic Weekend had been slated for Sept. 4-6.
“It is with a heavy heart that for the first time in the Steel Palace’s history, we announce that the International Classic will not run. We are devastated,” said track owner John Torrese. “I want to apologize to our fans, drivers, teams, and advertising partners. While we took as much time as possible to carefully weigh options before making this difficult decision, we feel it is for the best, and hope to hold the 64th annual edition of the Classic on Labor Day Weekend 2021.”
Racing during Classic Weekend was to include the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, J&S Paving 350 Supers, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Sunoco New York Super Stocks, and the Midwest Compact Touring Series.
No races have been held during 2020 at Oswego Speedway because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No announcements have yet been made concerning the fate of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week, scheduled to be held Oct. 4-11 at Oswego Speedway. See SuperDIRTWeekOnline.com for updates and more information.
In the coming months, track management will hit the reset button and begin to piece together all of the details for the 2021 season; which will now carry the title of Oswego’s 70th anniversary celebration.
“We will look forward to 2021, and hope to have our fans back in the seats, teams on the track, and all of us enjoying the races again,” Torrese said. “Thank you to everyone in our racing community for the continued support and patience this season. Stay safe, and healthy, and we’ll see you when the green flag drops in 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.