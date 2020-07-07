OSWEGO — There will be no racing in front of fans the rest of this month at Oswego Speedway.
The governor’s office issued its latest update to the executive order regarding racetracks operating with fans in attendance, now barring entry for spectators through Aug. 2. This information has forced Oswego Speedway to cancel its July 11 and July 18 racing programs.
“Making these announcements has truly been increasingly difficult with each event we have canceled,“ said track owner John Torrese. “We are still talking with elected officials every day, and thank our local government for all of their support in getting us up and running as soon as possible. The speedway is taking a very close look at the legal, financial, and health-related risks associated with re-opening and assures everyone that as soon as it is possible to welcome fans back, the gates will open, but it is in our best interest to continue to follow state guidance at this time.”
Racing for the next two weeks would have included a regular show for Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and the J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds this Saturday, with the $10,000-to-win “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” race plus a full program for SBS and 350s July 18. These two shows were to be presented by J&S Paving and C’s Beverage Center, respectively.
If the speedway is permitted to re-open with fans, the brief 2020 slate would see at least three special events through the month of August, including the potential rescheduling of the Jim Shampine Memorial, and “Mr. Supermodified” events.
Classic Weekend remains unaffected at this time.
Closed track testing continues this Friday, July 10. Teams are welcome to sign up by emailing oswegospeedway@gmail.com. Registration forms or other paperwork may still be mailed to the track office.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for updates and additional details.
