OSWEGO — New York State has extended its executive order restricting public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic until Aug. 20, thus forcing Oswego Speedway to cancel events originally scheduled for Aug. 1, Aug. 8, and Aug. 15.
The events canceled include the Summer Championship presented by Best Western Plus and Quality Inn & Suites Riverfront, U-Pull U-Save and JP Jewelers Retro Night, and the Barlow’s Concession “Road to the Championship” program.
For now, the track’s Teal Palace Championship Night, presented by Skip’s Fish Fry and CME Electrical Supply, remains on as scheduled for Aug. 22.
That event will serve as a tuneup for Budweiser International Classic Weekend, set for Sept. 4-6.
Speedway management continues to work closely with elected officials, and is hopeful to race with fans in attendance on Labor Day Weekend.
See www.oswegospeedway.com or follow the speedway on Facebook for updates and more details.
Regularly scheduled Friday test sessions will continue through Aug. 28. Interested teams may contact Paul at oswegospeedway@gmail.com to sign up.
