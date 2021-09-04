OSWEGO — Believe it or not, the end to Oswego Speedway’s 2021 season is nearing, but it is sure to go out with a bang in perhaps the most packed Classic Weekend in speedway history.
The nine-division spectacular will feature action for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, J&S Paving 350 Supers, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Sunoco New York Super Stock Series, NEMA Midgets, NEMA Lites, National Compact Touring Series, and the New York State Compacts.
Friday featured Classic time trials for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Supers, with the $4,000 to win, 75-lap Dave London Memorial XIII for the Sunoco New York Super Stocks and 18-lap Compact Championship serving as the nightcaps.
Today, the ground-pounders of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour roll into town for their second appearance of the 2021 season. The 150-lap event will serve as the headliner alongside the return of the NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites for their first Oswego show since 2015. The National Compact Touring Series US Open will complete a doubleheader weekend for the Sport Compacts.
Everything ramps up to Sunday afternoon with the 65th running of the Budweiser International Classic 200 for Supermodifieds, 30th running of the Pathfinder Bank SBS Bud Light Classic 75, and fourth running of the J&S Paving 350 Super Classic 40 taking center stage.
Tickets remain on sale online at OswegoSpeedway.com with all reserved seating available for purchase in the Speedway box office. As always, tickets will also be sold at the windows on race day.
Both the front and back grandstands will be open this weekend with concession and novelty stands available on both sides.
For more information about Classic Weekend, visit oswegospeedway.com.
