OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway hosted the Oswego County Federal Credit Union and C’s Beverage Center Track Championship Night on Saturday.
Not only were the season champions for the Supermodified, SBS and 350 Supers named, but the Mr. Novelis Supermodified, Mr. J&S Paving 350 Super, Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS titles were all claimed throughout the night.
Dave Shullick Jr. was named Mr. Novelis Supermodified, Tyler Thompson was named Mr. J&S Paving 350 Super and Josh Sokolic was named Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS.
Winning the supermodified season championship was Shullick, while Mike Bruce won the 350 Supers championship and Dan Kapuscinski won the SBS division.
Here are the results for the three features.
NOVELIS SUPERMODIFIED (75 LAPS): 1. Dave Shullick Jr., 2. Otto Sitterly, 3. Dan Connors Jr, 4. Keith Shampine, 5. Alison Sload, 6. Joe Gosek, 7. Jeff Abold, 8. Tyler Thompson, 9. Tim Snyder, 10. Tyler Shullick, 11. Jack Patrick, 12. Michael Barnes, 13. Hal LaTulip, 14. Brandon Bellinger, 15. Lou LeVea Sr., 16. Lou LeVea Jr., 17. Michael Muldoon, 18. Max McLaughlin, 19. Dave Danzer, 20. Mike Bruce.
PATHFINDER BANK SBS (35 LAPS): 1. Josh Sokolic 2. Dan Kapuscinski, 3. Bryan Haynes, 4. Noah Ratcliff, 5. David LaTulip, 6. Greg O’Connor, 7. Robbie Bruce, 8. Darrick Hilton, 9. AJ Larkin, 10. Mark Denny Jr, 11. Brad Haynes, 12. Griffin Miller, 13. Cameron Rowe. DNS: Andy Loden, Josh Wallace.
J&S PAVERS 350 SUPERS (30 LAPS): 1. Tyler Thompson, 2. Chase Locke, 3. Dalton Doyle, 4. Mike Netishen, 5. Mike Bruce, 6. Kyle Perry, 7. Brian Sobus, 8. Dave Cliff, 9. Ralph Clark, 10. Vern LaFave, 11. Jeffrey Battle, 12. Kali Spaulding, 13. Jon Tesoriero, 14. Tom MacLeod, 15. Barry Kingsley.
