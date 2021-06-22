OSWEGO — Otto Sitterly and Dan Kapuscinski won feature races before rain cut short the rest of Saturday’s racing program at Oswego Speedway.
Sitterly won the first 35-lap feature for the Novelis Supermodifieds. He took the checkered flag ahead of David Danzer, Dave Shullick Jr., Tim Snyder, and Mike Bruce.
Completing the top 10 were Joe Gosek, Dan Connors Jr., Jack Patrick, Hal LaTulip, and Tyler Thompson.
The second supermodified feature of the twin 35s format was rained out. The race will be rescheduled for July 10.
Winning supermodified heats were Danzer, Snyder, and Max McLaughlin.
Shullick ran the fastest lap time (16.125 seconds) during group time trials.
Kapuscinski notched the 30-lap feature triumph in the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers division.
He was followed by Josh Sokolic, Robbie Bruce, Bryan Haynes, and Cameron Rowe.
Rounding out the SBS top 10 were Greg O’Connor, Dennis Rupert, Joey DeStevens, Brad Haynes, and Mark Denny Jr.
O’Connor, Brad Haynes, and Kapuscinski won SBS heats, and Kapuscinski led the way in group time trials with a lap time of 18.801.
The J&S Paving 350 Supers will run their makeup 25-lap feature on July 3.
Saturday’s program was sponsored by Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers and Compass Credit Union.
