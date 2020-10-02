OSWEGO — With the COVID-19 pandemic having wreaked havoc on the 2020 racing season, cancelling Oswego Speedway’s entire 70th anniversary slate, anxious supermodified fans and teams can now mark their calendars for May 2021.
That month will conclude with the 64th running of International Classic Weekend.
Although the 64th edition of the Classic was initially postponed until Sept. 3-6, 2021, track management has instead opted to give everyone the opportunity to be part of something never done before in Oswego Speedway’s history — two Classic Weekends in one season.
“We are thrilled to announce plans to hold two Classics in the 2021 season,” said track owner John Torrese. “The great support we have received from the fans, race teams, and community through these unparalleled times has been overwhelming. It is very exciting to give everyone a really big thing to look forward to as we begin the countdown to May 2021.”
While private track rentals and shared sessions will be available throughout the entire month of May, Classic Weekend 64 will get underway on Thursday, May 27, 2021, with an official opening practice session held from 5-9 p.m.
On Friday, May 28, the first competitive racing of this historic weekend will take place as the Sunoco New York Super Stock Series headlines with a full program under the lights for fendered racers.
Sticking with tradition, Friday will also serve as Pole Day for Oswego’s home-track divisions, with Classic time trials for Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers all on the docket.
Classic Weekend will conclude Saturday, May 29, 2021, with the 64th International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds, 29th Classic 75 for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and the third Classic 35 for the J&S Paving 350 Supers. The 200 will be run under the lights, with the green flag waving at 7 p.m.
Prior to this special weekend, Oswego Speedway will open up early in the month of May, with an initial open practice on Saturday, May 1, from 1-5 pm.
On Saturday, May 8, the season opener takes center stage with a regular event for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers. Full points will be awarded toward the 2021 track championship.
Oswego Speedway will host a second weekly show, also included in the final 2021 point standings, on Saturday, May 15. Each of the opening events will feature races of 50, 30, and 25 laps respectively for the supermodifieds, SBS, and 350 Supers.
Saturday, May 22, has been reserved as an off week to allow teams to prepare for the Classic, or could serve as a potential rain date should weather impact the May 8 or May 15 programs.
The 65th annual edition of Budweiser International Classic Weekend will now run on schedule from Sept. 3-6, 2021. Divisions and other details for the September edition of Classic, as well as the full 2021 Oswego Speedway schedule, will be announced at a later date.
Those interested in purchasing tickets or camping for the 64th edition of Classic Weekend will be able to do so in the near future. Fans are asked to check OswegoSpeedway.com and track social media outlets for more information over the next few weeks.
Those who have already renewed their tickets and camping for Classic Weekend 64 do not need to do anything. Your seat in the grandstands or spot in the campgrounds is already reserved.
Ticket holders and campers for Classic Weekend 64 will again have the opportunity to renew for Budweiser Classic Weekend 65. A mandatory renewal date will be posted next summer. Those who do not renew their tickets or camping by that date will have seats and campsites released and made available for purchase by other patrons.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for more information.
Oswego Speedway
Schedule for May 2021
Saturday, May 1: Open practice, 1-5 p.m.
Saturday, May 8: Season Kickoff (Novelis Supermodified 50, Pathfinder Bank SBS 30, J&S Paving 350 Super 25)
Saturday, May 15: Weekly Program (Novelis Supermodified 50, Pathfinder Bank SBS 30, J&S Paving 350 Super 25)
Saturday, May 22: Off or rain date
CLASSIC WEEKEND 64
Thursday, May 27: Open practice, 5-9 p.m.
Friday, May 28: Pole Day, plus Sunoco New York Super Stock Series
J&S Paving 350 Supermodified time trials, Pathfinder Bank SBS time trials, Novelis Supermodified time trials
Saturday, May 29
Classic Saturday
Consolation events
3rd annual J&S Paving 350 Supermodified Classic 35
29th annual Pathfinder Bank SBS Classic 75
64th annual Novelis Supermodified International Classic 200
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.