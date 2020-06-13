OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway has officially canceled its June 20 racing program, but speedway officials announced this week they are hoping the track can reopen July 4 with fans in attendance.
“Despite having to lose another race, we are very optimistic about where we stand in the near future,” said track owner, John Torrese. “As we approach Phase 4 in central New York, we are continuing to work with officials on a reopening plan, and have every intention to race with fans in attendance on July 4.”
The speedway is holding details on the potential July 4 show or any future dates until receiving final approval, but the first event would include racing for the Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Super divisions.
The Sportsman Modified ‘XMR’ has now been canceled in order to comply with CDC social distancing guidelines in the pit area.
“Right now, the governor’s executive order, which prohibits auto racing with fans in attendance, is set to expire on July 2,” said Torrese. “Our goal is to race with our fans here, and we will announce our plans as soon as we hear back from the governor’s office. For the meantime, we are happy to do closed test sessions and allow our teams to get some laps in.”
The June 20 program was to include racing for the Novelis Supermodified and Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers. It was to be sponsored by Helena-Agri Enterprises. It was the fifth race night at Oswego to be canceled this year by the coronavirus pandemic.
Oswego Speedway will open up to teams for closed test sessions beginning Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20. Practices will continue on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27. All 2020 divisions are invited to sign up.
For each of these four sessions, there will be strict limits on both the number of cars and crew members in the pit area, and absolutely no one will be allowed on the grounds with the exception of teams and essential speedway staff. All pit and grandstand gates will be shut.
Those interested in signing up for the testing slots, which will run from 4-8 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, can email Paul at oswegospeedway@gmail.com. Teams are asked to check their emails for further information on these sessions.
Fans wanting to follow along with the test sessions can check the speedway’s website and social media for content including live video, photos, driver interviews, and lap times, which will be posted during each session.
Oswego Speedway hopes to open the track office by month’s end to handle any and all necessary items needed for teams to race, including registration, or other paperwork. All ticket and camping sales of any kind remain paused, with hopes to announce future plans and pricing for these items in early July.
Teams are once again reminded that as soon as Oswego Speedway is given the green light to race, the track will be doing so, and everyone is urged to have equipment prepped accordingly. Drivers are required to turn in all of the necessary paperwork before taking any laps on the track.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for updates and more details.
