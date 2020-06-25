OSWEGO — After high optimism for the potential reopening of Oswego Speedway with a three-division card slated for Saturday, July 4, track management has received word from state and local officials that the speedway will not be permitted to open with fans next weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the last several weeks, we have been meeting with elected officials, and presented our plan to reopen,” said track owner John Torrese. “Our hopes were high, but we have learned that racetracks in New York will still not be able to open with fans for the time being. It is very disappointing to lose yet another event on our 2020 schedule.”
With the cancellation of next week’s Independence Special presented by Holiday Inn Express & Suites and Dig Safely NY, the championship events scheduled for July 11, July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 8, Aug. 15, and Aug. 22, plus Budweiser International Classic Weekend are what remains.
“Unfortunately, we do not have an official timetable on when we will be able to open, and there is no confirmation on whether we will or won’t be able to race July 11,” Torrese said. “We are still hoping to go as soon as possible. As more information comes to us, we will continue to share frequent updates on the remainder of our events.”
The cancellation of the July 4 event will not affect the closed test sessions on June 26, June 27, and July 3. All of the practices remain on as scheduled, with the possibility of more being added based on demand. To sign up, contact Paul at oswegospeedway@gmail.com. Fans can follow social media for frequent updates on these practices.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for updates and more information.
