OSWEGO — Tyler Thompson and Alison Sload won their respective supermodified features on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
Thompson won the 50-lap Summer Championship feature, while Sload won the rescheduled 35-lap feature that was rained out June 19.
Here are recaps from Saturday’s supermodified feature races.
Summer Championship
Nineteen-year-old supermodified standout Tyler Thompson, a former winner of the Budweiser International Classic, was on the verge at least two wins at different points in the 2021 season, however fuel issues kept the No. 98T out of victory lane both times.
On Saturday, everything went Thompson’s way in a dominant victory after starting in the fourth position.
“This car was a rocket ship again tonight. We have had the worst luck in the world, but I guess maybe it is starting to turn around a little bit,” Thompson said. “I have to thank everybody here, my dad, Davey, Joe, Big North, Dub, my mom and everybody that helps me.”
Leading the field to the initial green flag for the race, presented by CME Electrical Supply, were Lou LeVea Sr. and Tim Snyder. Snyder took the lead with LeVea Sr. settling in for second and Thompson taking third from Dan Connors Jr.
Connors continued to drop back, with fifth-starting Lou LeVea Jr. and seventh-starting Jeff Abold getting by in consecutive laps.
Thompson immediately began to reel in LeVea Sr., and Thompson made the pass for second on lap 12.
After working on Snyder’s No. 0 for a few laps, Thompson made an inside pass coming out of turn 2 on lap 15.
Once in front, Thompson began to pull away with Snyder hanging on for second.
On lap 30, as Abold tried to go to the inside of Snyder for second, the cars touched going into the third corner. Snyder’s car spun. Abold backed the No. 05 hard into the wall and collected the fourth- and fifth-place running cars of Dave Shullick Jr. and LeVea Sr.
On the restart, Thompson led with Brandon Bellinger, Otto Sitterly, Michael Barnes, and LeVea Jr. behind him.
In the remaining 20 laps, the No. 98T car drove away for a 1.9-second victory.
Bellinger, Sitterly, Barnes, and LeVea Jr. completed the top five.
Rescheduled feature
In the makeup 35-lap supermodified race, Alison Sload started on the outside pole and sped to the victory.
This was the second career Oswego victory for Sload, who became the first woman in track history to win a supermodified feature event in 2019.
“We made a lot of different changes to the car before this feature that we wouldn’t typically make and I just wanted to use it as a learning experience,” Sload said. “Apparently these were good changes. It was a good start and I started up front, but it’s a win. I want to thank all of the guys; Johnny (Nicotra), Otto (Sitterly), and my dad. I need to thank Peaceful Living Home Sales, Five Brothers Produce, Corr-Pak, Riccelli Northern, Torbert Farms, and my uncles, Dale and Dallas Krapf.”
After a 19th to fourth run in the regularly scheduled 50-lap feature, Barnes got by Bellinger for second with 17 laps to go in the 35-lap race. But he didn’t have quite enough to pass Sload.
Sload and Tim Snyder sat on the front row at the start, with Sload jumping into the lead in the No. 39 car.
With 10 laps complete, it was Sload, Bellinger, Barnes, and Joe Gosek in front of the field.
At the halfway point, the leaders began to enter lapped traffic, and this is when Barnes capitalized to take second from Bellinger going into turn 3. Once Barnes made it into second, he was never able to close enough ground on Sload to pressure her for the lead.
Bellinger held off Gosek for third, and Connors was fifth.
Novelis Supermodified standings as of Saturday
1. Otto Sitterly (657 points); 2. Dave Shullick Jr. (652); 3. Brandon Bellinger (646); 4. Michael Barnes (632); 5. Jeff Abold (608); 6. Alison Sload (602); 7. Dave Danzer (601); 8. Tyler Thompson (592); 9. Dan Connors Jr. (586); 10. Tim Snyder (547).
Upcoming notes
The Oswego Speedway will host the 34th annual Mr. Novelis Supermodified and 29th annual Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS features on Saturday.
The J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds are also in action this weekend, and will be the first feature of the program.
The Novelis Supermodified race has a $10,000 purse, while the SBS race has a purse of $1,500. Both features are spsonred by C’s Farm Market and Beverage Center.
