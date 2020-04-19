OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway officials have announced that the track’s May events have been canceled.
On Thursday, Governor Cuomo announced social distancing restrictions would remain in place until at least May 15, prompting the decision by Oswego Speedway officials.
“The last thing we want is to lose shows, but we felt this was the best decision for the health and safety of everyone involved,” said track owner John Torrese. “We will open up the speedway as soon as possible and adjust our schedule accordingly. We are committed to racing in 2020.”
Canceled events include the May 23 program featuring the Jim Shampine Memorial for the Novelis Supermodifieds and the Tony White Memorial for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, as well as the May 30 Jack Murphy Memorial featuring the ISMA supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS.
“We are taking a close look at the schedule beginning with June,” Torrese said. “Our goal is to race as much as we can, and as we review, will look into the possibility of fitting these canceled programs in. Oswego Speedway will be racing as soon as elected officials give us the go-ahead.”
Speedway officials said that when any final decisions are made on future scheduling, information will immediately become available to the public. Up-to-date information can be found on Oswego Speedway’s website at www.oswegospeedway.com and on social media.
“We are all confident we can go racing in 2020, and have fingers crossed that it is going to be sooner than later. Hopefully, everyone is staying safe and healthy in the meantime,” Torrese said.
Patrons are reminded that the track office is also closed due to New York on Pause, and when restrictions are lifted, the speedway will reopen for ticket and camping sales, registration, speedway merchandise, and other miscellaneous items.
