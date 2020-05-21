Oswego Speedway cancels 2 June events

OSWEGO — Two more Oswego Speedway events — scheduled for June 6 and June 13 — have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With that announcement, the track has officially lost the first four shows of its 70th anniversary season.
The June 6 program, presented by Oswego County Media Group, was scheduled to include a regular show for the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS, plus the first of three appearances by the Sunoco New York Super Stock Series. The speedway is working with NYSS officials to find a makeup date.
On June 13, Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers and Compass Credit Union were to present the twin 35s for Novelis Supermodifieds, plus racing for the Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Supers. At this point, it is unclear whether or not the twin 35s will be made up this season.
“It is a gigantic disappointment to lose more events,” said track owner John Torrese. “Our goal continues to be opening as soon as possible. We are in discussions with local officials about a reopening plan. As soon as they say ‘go’ we will be cutting things loose at the racetrack.”
Anyone planning to attend future track events in 2020 is asked to be aware that Oswego Speedway will be strictly enforcing all of the state and local guidelines for a phased reopening. Last Friday, the central New York region reached the first of four steps in that process.
“By the state model, entertainment can not go until phase 4 and that includes the speedway,” Torrese said. “If we continue on the right path, we are confident we can be racing by July, and are hopeful to have cars on the track sooner. When the time comes, we will be following all of the necessary public health protocols.”
In the weeks ahead, speedway fans and teams are urged to check track social media and OswegoSpeedway.com frequently. At this time, the June 20 event is not canceled, and the schedule remains fluid with several changes anticipated moving forward. Torrese advised against making plans based on the original schedule.
“When we open, the schedule will likely be re-shaped in certain areas,” he continued. “Teams should expect a few differences in the specifics of shows, like divisions and laps. We will do all we can to get as much racing in as possible. As we receive more information, we will continue to put it out right away. Everyone’s patience and support is greatly appreciated.”
Racing teams are reminded that when the speedway is given the green light to open, it will do so without hesitation, so equipment should be prepped and ready. All of the required forms needed to compete, including registration sheets, are posted under “Rules” at OswegoSpeedway.com.
While the track office also remains closed, drivers are asked to mail in all of their paperwork as soon as possible. All cars must be registered for competition in order to see the track, and an updated medical form for the driver must be turned in.
For fans hoping to purchase or renew tickets and camping, the Oswego Speedway office will be simultaneously reopened once the season resumes.
