OSWEGO — As a year and a half long offseason filled with uncertainty finally makes its way out the door, Oswego Speedway has kicked preparation for its 70th Anniversary season into high gear amid the loosening of state COVID-19 restrictions.
Speedway officials anticipate that in-person attendance will be permitted for the season opener as well as the remainder of the 2021 season.
Pricing for 2021 events has been posted on the schedule tab at OswegoSpeedway.com. More information on ticket sales may also be found on the website.
After losing the entire 2020 season due to the pandemic, Oswego Speedway management has put together what is perhaps the most diverse, and certainly the most aggressive schedule of this decade, headlined by two Classic Weekends and appearances by ten different divisions.
“It has been a long couple of winters, and we’re very excited to begin preparation for what will be a huge 2021 season,” said track owner John Torrese. “We have what we think is one of our best schedules in a long time and really look forward to seeing cars on the race track and fans back in the grandstands.”
The speedway’s 70th anniversary celebration begins on Saturday, May 8, marking the earliest start to an Oswego Speedway season since 2012.
Back-to-back championship events for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds on May 8 and May 15 will allow competitors to knock the rust off prior to the rescheduled 64th Budweiser Classic Weekend slated for May 27-29.
Classic Weekend 64 open practice will be held Thursday, May 27, with time trials for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers set for Friday, May 28.
Headlining the May 28 program is the 50-lap season-opening event for the Sunoco New York Super Stock Tour, as well as the debut of the new New York State Compact Championship, which will hold its inaugural event at Oswego Speedway.
To cap off Memorial Day Weekend, the 64th running of the Budweiser International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds, 29th running of the Bud Classic 75 for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and third running of the Classic 50 for J&S Paving 350 Supers will take place May 29.
The conclusion to Classic Weekend 64; the 200-lap Classic for the big-block supers, will take the green flag under the lights.
On June 12 the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to the speedway. The NASCAR tour in 2021 is being promoted by Josh Vanada of JDV Productions. Vanada is the former general manager of the Thompson Speedway.
JDV Productions and Oswego Speedway have paired the Novelis Supermodifieds with the Modifieds, and this show will serve as a points event for supermodified teams.
A twin 35s program for the Novelis Supermodifieds is set for June 19, alongside a regular program for the SBS cars and 350 Supers.
A four-division show is slated for July 3. The 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supers and the 35-lap Tony White Memorial for the Pathfinder Bank SBS will be held. Also that day will be a 30-lap feature for the 350 Supers along with the rescheduled Sportsman Modified “Xtra Money Race,” expected to draw in a full field of the best pavement Modified competitors in the state.
The Summer Championship program will be held July 10 with a 50-lap feature for the supers and twin 20-lap features for the SBS cars.
On uly 17, the 34th annual, $10,000-to-win Mr. Novelis Supermodified, 29th annual, $1,500-to-win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a $2,000-to-win special for 350 Supers take center stage.
The King of Wings winged supermodified event will be held July 31. It is a co-sanctioned show between the ISMA Supermodifieds and Midwest Supermodified Series, ensuring the largest winged supermodified field Oswego Speedway has seen in many years. Sticking with the winged theme, the J&S Paving 350 Supermodified division will support the King of Wings 60-lapper.
Retro Night will be held Aug. 7 with a 45-lap supermodified feature, a 30-lap SBS main event, and a 25-lap feature for the 350 supers. Prior to the racing action, the 15th annual Oswego Speedway Old Timers Reunion will be held at Lighthouse Lanes, adjacent to the speedway.
The Sunoco New York Super Stock Series will be back in town on Aug. 14 for a 30-lap feature, coupled with the second-to-last points event of the season for the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS.
Track Championship Night takes place Aug. 21, marking the regular season finales for the supermodifieds, SBS, and 350 Supers.
Budweiser Classic Weekend 65 will close the curtain on the 2021 asphalt season from Sept. 3-5. Time Trials will be held Sept. 3, followed by a Sunoco New York Super Stock Series feature, the 75-lap, $4,000-to-win Dave London Memorial.
The Sept. 4 program will be headlined by the 150-lap Classic for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Also racing will be the NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites, and the Midwest Sport Compact Touring Series.
The Budweiser International Classic 200 caps off Classic Weekend on Sept. 5. There will also be the Buc Classic 75 for the SBS cars, and the Classic 50 for the 350 supers.
NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week will be held at the converted “Clay Palace” from Oct. 6-10.
Race teams should check their emails for 2021 paperwork. If you are a new driver/team and would like to be added to the email list, send a note to oswegospeedway@gmail.com.
