OSWEGO — The Oswego Softball Hall of Fame Golf Tournament will be held June 12 at Tamarack Golf Club, located at 2021 County Route 1, Oswego.
It is a four-person, captain-and-crew format.
On the day of the event, registration begins at 8 a.m., and there is a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The chicken barbecue will follow golf.
The registration fee includes greens fees, use of a cart, and the chicken barbecue.
There will be prizes for contests including closest to the pin and longest drive.
To register or for more information, contact Rob Lewis at 63lakerromney@gmail.com or 315-593-1004 or 315-591-5446; or contact Bill Bosch at wcbosch@gmail.com or 315-342-1720.
