Oswego softball falls to Fulton on Senior Night

OSWEGO — The Fulton varsity softball team qualified for the sectional tournament following a 17-12 win over rival Oswego on Friday.
The win propelled the Red Raiders’ league record to 4-8, giving them the necessary .400 season record in league play to qualify for the playoffs.
While the team will be one of the higher seeds in the tournament, coach Derek Lyons said it would be a good learning experience for all involved, including the underclassmen who will “see how sectionals is going to be.”
“Can we be dangerous there? Maybe if we get some hot pitching and some hot fielding,” he said. “We’re playing with house money. We’ll go out, play loose and have some fun while enjoying the extra softball we get to play.”
Even though the attention at Fulton’s end of the field was hitting the mark for sectionals, Oswego had a different celebration: it was the Bucs’ Senior Night for their last home game of the season.
Oswego had four upperclassmen on the roster this season: Julian Knopp, Lilyann Mathews, Courtney Mills and Maya Upcraft.
Bucs’ coach Morgan Nandin said this year’s senior class, in such a strange and unique season, showed a lot of leadership after not knowing what the 2021 season would look like with COVID-19.
“We no idea if we were able to get our whole season in because you never know what can happen with COVID,” she said. “(The seniors) did an awesome job of showing up every day and leading by example.”
Both teams got on the board early, scoring three runs each in the first inning. However, it was Fulton that kept adding to its total in the next few innings, with Lydia Mirabito adding a two-RBI double and Natalie Frost adding an RBI double.
After a few errors from the Bucs’ defense, Nandin mentioned that her players didn’t put their heads down and kept the energy high adding in four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Oswego batted around the order with a few players reaching on walks.
“I loved to see the girls bounce back and score in the innings immediately following the mishaps,” Nandin said. “(Fulton) just got a few more hits, and we didn’t make a couple plays and couldn’t get the big hits with the bases loaded a couple innings in a row. That’s just how this game goes.”
The Red Raiders kept going in the later stages of the game with Meadow Waterhouse adding an RBI double in the sixth and Elizabeth Chrisman tacking on an RBI single.
Mirabito led Fulton, tacking on two doubles, a triple and four RBIs while scoring two runs herself. Jayda Borrow had three singles with three runs scored plus an RBI and Chrisman had five singles plus an RBI and four runs.
“I expect Lydia to get a hit just about every time she’s up. It’s nice to see her getting the big hit,” Lyons said. “We had like four or five big hits this game. If we keep hitting like that (in sectionals) and make a couple strong plays in the field, maybe we can upset somebody.”
Oswego scored the most runs it has all season, Several players reached on a walk or a hit-by-pitch – including Jordan Caroccio, who reached first on four walks and two hit-by-pitches. Adrianna Ellis had a double and a single in the game with three RBIs and two runs.
Nandin mentioned that the team had a strong practice on Wednesday that carried over into the game against Fulton when it came to hitting.
“They were walking up into the box with a lot of confidence today,” Nandin said. “That’s everything in this sport.”
On the mound, Oswego’s Brooke Seinoski pitched a complete game, striking out one batter. Fulton’s Jenna Sitar also pitched all seven innings striking out two batters.
Fulton (5-10) now have to wait until Sunday to find out its seeding for the sectional tournament that begins on Monday. Lyons mentioned that because of how high the team’s seeding will be, the Red Raiders will likely be playing in the first round game that will be played on Monday.
Oswego (0-8) has one more game today at Central Square to wrap up its season. Nandin said moving forward, it will be about getting the Bucs more and more practice in the offseason to be prepared for the 2022 season with a much more tight knit group.
“Our main focus this year was just to enjoy the sport. Learn it, get better and get those fundamentals down while helping the program grow,” Nandin said. “I just wanted them to have an opportunity to play since we didn’t get it at all last season … I felt like we accomplished that. There are good things to come in the future.”
