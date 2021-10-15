WATERVILLE, Maine — The North Atlantic Conference (NAC) announced today that SUNY Cobleskill’s Ethan Straub, an Oswego native and alumnus of both Hannibal High School and Jefferson Community College, has been named to the conference’s All-Sportsmanship Team, voted on by the league’s coaches.
In his first year of intercollegiate golf, Straub was the Fighting Tigers’ No. 1 player throughout the campaign earning NAC Player of the Week honors once, and NAC Rookie of the Week honors twice during the fall season.
Straub’s regular season was highlighted by his win at the 2021 Sage College Fall Invitational hosted by the Gators at Colonie Golf & Country Club in Voorheesville on Sept. 11 when he shot a three-over-par score of 75 to take the title. He was also Cobleskill’s top finisher at the 2021 NAC Championship Tournament hosted by SUNY Delhi at the par The College Course at Delhi in Delhi on Oct. 10 and 11 posting rounds of 84 and 75 for a two-day total of 17-over-par 159 to place 12th overall at the event.
Cobleskill finished eighth at the tournament.
