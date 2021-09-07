COBLESKILL — The SUNY Cobleskill Athletic Department announced today that Oswego native Ethan Straub of the men’s golf team has been named the program’s Fighting Tiger Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 5.
The senior posted a round of four-over-par 74 to finish second overall in a field of 22 players on Friday at the 2021 SUNY Cobleskill Fall Invitational hosted by the Fighting Tigers at the Cobleskill Golf & Country Club.
Led by Straub, Cobleskill posted a team total of 93-over par 373 to place third in the three-team field at the event.
(0) comments
