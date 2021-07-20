OSWEGO — After the heavy rain that Oswego had on Saturday, the Oswego Speedway was forced to postpone its Mr. Novelis Supermodified and Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS events on Saturday.
“We wanted to make this call early to save all our teams and fans the added cost of traveling to Oswego,” said track owner John Torrese.
Both events are now scheduled for Aug. 21 on Championship Night. On top of the 75-lap supermodified race and the 35-lap SBS race, there will the regular season finale of the J&S Paving 350 Supers as well. The original supermodified and SBS races on Aug. 21 have been canceled.
The next race for Oswego Speedway is July 31 for the Best Western Plus and Clarion Hotel & Suites Jack Murphy Memorial. The International Supermodified Association will have a 60-lap feature and the J&S Paving 350 supermodifieds will have a 30-lap feature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.