SYRACUSE — Local wrestlers representing Oswego and Mexico competed at the Section III Championships at SRC Arena in Syracuse over the weekend.
In Division 1, Oswego’s Logan Mathews placed third in the 189-pound weight
class, pinning Fulton’s Aiden Scaringi at 1:59 in the consolation finals.
Mathews pinned Auburn’s Gage DeBois at 1:53 of the opening round, advancing to pin East Syracuse-Minoa’s Colin Zwiesler at 1:43 in the quarterfinals.
Mathews was pinned at 0:24 of the semifinals by Central Square’s Kole Mulhauser. Mathews advanced to the consolation finals by pinning Carthage’s Thomas Kennedy at 4:31.
In Division 2, Mexico’s Joey Reed placed third in the 152-pound weight class, pinning Canastota’s Travis Soucia at 3:41 in the consolation finals.
Reed pinned Chris Martinez of Jordan-Elbridge at 1:28 in the opening round, and advanced to pin South Lewis’ Isaac Gibson at 3:06 in the quarterfinals.
Reed lost a 5-0 decision to Nathan Snow of General Brown in the semifinals, bouncing back to advance to the consolation finals with a 2-1 decision over Cole Wheet of Central Valley Academy.
