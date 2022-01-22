OSWEGO — Lucas Warner’s senior season may be wrapping up, but his basketball career sure isn’t. Warner recently announced his commitment to play Division III basketball at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon in the fall.
“Basketball is everything to me, and I’m really excited to play at the next level,” said Warner. “I love the coach. I got to see the team play. I’ve seen a lot of good things and I’m just really excited to be a part of something like that.”
Warner’s current head coach, James LaMacchia, said the senior is “one of the most driven” players he’s coached.
“He had a goal that he wanted to play college basketball back when he was in 10th grade,” said LaMacchia. “He put a plan in place, he’s followed that plan every step of the way. He’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever had.”
NVU-Lyndon head coach David Pasiak said in a press release that Warner is “a high-character young man who will add to the culture that we have been building here.”
“I’m very happy that he will be joining our program, and I’m looking forward to working with him,” Pasiak said in the release.
Warner said in addition to his relationship with the coaching staff, he was drawn to NVU-Lyndon for its “great” academic fit, as well as its location.
“Location-wise, it’s amazing. It’s right in the mountains,” Warner said. “I really like Vermont, I like to ski, I like the snow. Most importantly, of course, I really like the coach and the program.
“I’m really excited to start my journey there.”
